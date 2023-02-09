Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Semi-truck carrying cars catches on fire near I-85 ramp, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vehicle fire near an exit ramp in DeKalb County caused a massive traffic jam on northbound I-285 to I-85 Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the vehicle fire just before 2 p.m. near the Pleasantdale Road exit ramp. Officials told Atlanta News First...
Person found shot, dead inside car in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton, police say
Details on what led up to the incident is still being investigated.
Georgia EMT intentionally crashes car at 120 mph when accelerator gets stuck
A Georgia emergency medical technician is grateful to be alive after being injured in an accident on Christmas Eve. Now, he is trying to raise money to cover his medical bills.
Suspect gets back into car during traffic stop, speeds off, crashes into power pole, troopers say
Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News a suspect is in custody after attempting to flee during a traffic stop in DeKalb County.
Large tree falls, crushes car at Tucker apartment complex
A large tree fell and crushed a Jeep Saturday night at an apartment complex in Tucker.
Family displaced after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home moves back in
Less than a week after a Gwinnett County family thought they could lose their home when a car crashed into it, they’re moving back in.
Truck driver had no clue they were hauling heroin, fentanyl and more through Georgia
A truck driver had no idea they were hauling potentially deadly drugs through Georgia, according to investigators.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Major multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-85 in Fulton County Sunday night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 southbound in Fulton County was completely shut down after a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said. The crash happened on busy I-85 just before Senoia Road at exit 61, according to GDOT. GDOT said the lane closure began...
WXIA 11 Alive
Wreck leaves miles of delays on I-20 eastbound | How to get around
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Multiple lanes of I-20 eastbound were shut down Friday morning just before Thornton Road in Douglas County. The wreck was first spotted around 5 a.m. All lanes have sine reopened. Right now,...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Atlanta
A man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street early Sunday in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One dead after shooting outside popular DeKalb County sports bar
Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. People who live at Northlake Manor Condominiums near Lawrenceville Highway, were having a nice quiet Saturday night when they heard a loud noise. Where to watch Super Bowl...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
GA police legally seized cars without proving wrongdoing in court, failed to report to state
Under Georgia law, police can seize your property without ever having to prove you did anything wrong.
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself, deputies say
“The suspect/aggressor, who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay."
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mason Statum was last seen Saturday, February 11 before running away from home. Mason is described as 5 feet, 115 pounds with...
Man arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and DUI after crashing into Sandy Springs home
Neighbors in a Sandy Springs community want even more done to protect their subdivision, after another driver crashed through the gate.
Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down
ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say
ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 4