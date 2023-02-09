ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

One dead after shooting outside popular DeKalb County sports bar

Republic Lounge has closed its doors as the family of co-owner Michael Gidewon and the Atlanta community continues to mourn his death. People who live at Northlake Manor Condominiums near Lawrenceville Highway, were having a nice quiet Saturday night when they heard a loud noise. Where to watch Super Bowl...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
ATLANTA, GA
