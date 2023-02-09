FOX 11 and 41

In-person and online open house on Moxee to Yakima corridor is February 13 By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer, 7 days ago

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer, 7 days ago

MOXEE, Wash.- Growth and development on State Route 24 around Moxee have increased demand on the transportation system resulting in congestion around the Terrace Heights ...