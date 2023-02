Thousands gathered along Coney Island Avenue on Thursday to bid farewell to 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the NYPD.

Many caught a glimpse of Fayaz's casket draped with the NYPD flag, vowing to never forget his service.

"We have a shield on our chest, a patch on our shoulder and we'll be standing patch to patch in silence. We'll be crying, not tear for ourselves, but what for this family will face and their future," said Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association.

