Feud over parking fuels fight between North Castle pizza store owner and fire department

The owner of a 50-year-old family run business in North Castle is locked in a battle with the North White Plains Fire Department over parking in front of his store.

Michael Fiorentino, the owner of Broadway Pizza, says orange cones were put in front of the restaurant five months ago after an incident with the fire department.

"They told us the last straw was one of our pizza delivery guys cut one of their fire engines off as they were backing in," says Fiorentino. "We don't condone that, but we weren't aware of the situation."

Fiorentino says the business has managed with the issues of the pandemic and the rise in food costs, but not having parking is a big problem.

Customers who used to park in the fire lane for a few minutes to run and grab a slice or a pie now have to park blocks away and, in some cases, cross a busy street.

"If people see these cones out here, they just keep driving," says Fiorentino.

The North Castle Police Department tells News 12 parking in the fire lane, which is on a state road, breaks state regulation. Officials say it makes it hard for fire trucks to maneuver in and out of the fire house in an emergency.

Fiorentino is a firefighter himself and understands the concern but is hoping for a compromise.

"Obviously safety is a big issue," says Fiorentino. "We agree with that, but this could have been handled with a conversation. It didn't have to go as far as it went."

The North Castle Police Department says they are willing to come to the table to find a solution, however, there are limitations as to what they can do because parking is limited.