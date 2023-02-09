Open in App
Ramapo, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

East Ramapo school unveils updated cafeteria kitchens

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PC1y_0kiJ1NQt00

The East Ramapo Central School District gave News 12 a peek at the newly renovated kitchens that were completed , thanks to $150 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Margetts Elementary is one of the schools that got a makeover in the kitchen.

"We know we needed work in our kitchens," says Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clarence Ellis. "In this school we have a new kitchen hood, new ceilings and new lights. That's just the beginning of it all. Now that everything's been installed, kids are getting the options of hot or cold lunches."

The work was expected to be done over the summer, but News 12 is told it took longer because of supply chain issues and necessary safety approvals.

Parents were initially fed up with the project after they said their kids felt sick from the prepackaged food that was being brought in.

District officials say they are happy to finally be able to serve some fresh meals to the students.

"I just love to see the children happy," says Ellis. "The food smelled great. It was mouthwatering when we walked in the door."

The other schools in the district that underwent renovations were Chestnut Ridge Middle School, Elmwood Elementary, Hempstead Elementary, Kakiat S.T.E.A.M. Academy and ECC, Margetts Elementary and Pomona Middle School.

The district expects to begin renovations on the rest of their schools' kitchens this summer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Multiple Pelham HS students taken to the hospital after falling ill
Village Of Pelham, NY17 hours ago
Administrators: Carmel High School students post fake, inappropriate videos on TikTok
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
Roundtable in Yorktown focuses on NYC crime spilling into the Hudson Valley
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Mount Vernon to officially open track and skate park at Memorial Field
Mount Vernon, NY8 hours ago
The Real Deal: Here’s how to save money on home heating
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Mamaroneck, Pelham Manor police search for suspects in organized car jackings
Mamaroneck, NY1 day ago
New Jersey hit man sentenced for Connecticut robberies
Jersey City, NJ2 hours ago
NYS Liquor Authority bans local lounge’s liquor license after violent events
Bronx, NY17 hours ago
Warmer February weather impacting how New Jersey farms protect their crops
Chester, NJ22 hours ago
Classes resume at Ewing schools after threat from Michigan State shooter
Ewing Township, NJ2 days ago
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old in Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon, NY8 hours ago
Former UConn student pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping charges
Newtown, CT22 hours ago
Man sentenced to 5 years for home break-in, attack on ex's partner
Carmel Hamlet, NY3 hours ago
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pine Bush stabbing
Pine Bush, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Man killed in Mount Hope shooting
Mount Hope, NY1 day ago
Police: South Brunswick man charged in multiple road rage incidents
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy