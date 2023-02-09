East Ramapo school unveils updated cafeteria kitchens

The East Ramapo Central School District gave News 12 a peek at the newly renovated kitchens that were completed , thanks to $150 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Margetts Elementary is one of the schools that got a makeover in the kitchen.

"We know we needed work in our kitchens," says Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clarence Ellis. "In this school we have a new kitchen hood, new ceilings and new lights. That's just the beginning of it all. Now that everything's been installed, kids are getting the options of hot or cold lunches."

The work was expected to be done over the summer, but News 12 is told it took longer because of supply chain issues and necessary safety approvals.

Parents were initially fed up with the project after they said their kids felt sick from the prepackaged food that was being brought in.

District officials say they are happy to finally be able to serve some fresh meals to the students.

"I just love to see the children happy," says Ellis. "The food smelled great. It was mouthwatering when we walked in the door."

The other schools in the district that underwent renovations were Chestnut Ridge Middle School, Elmwood Elementary, Hempstead Elementary, Kakiat S.T.E.A.M. Academy and ECC, Margetts Elementary and Pomona Middle School.

The district expects to begin renovations on the rest of their schools' kitchens this summer.