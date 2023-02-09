Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYZHy_0kiJ1Kmi00

A New York City sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 in 2020 was finally released from the Friedwald Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in New City Thursday.

Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.

Bauso was among the first to contact COVID-19 and ended up in the ICU. He then spent the next three years learning how to eat, talk and walk again.

Although he's happy to be going home, he says leaving the nursing home is bittersweet.

"They've become my family, all these people," says Bauso. "They took care of me, so well it's hard to leave."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
New York City is the most expensive place in the country for those living alone, report says
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg under fire for going soft in violent attack on NYC nurse
New York City, NY20 hours ago
DC37 union NYC workers to get increased pay, benefits
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Most Popular
Paralyzed 18-year-old to get new home in Middletown after surviving Bronx crash
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn father pushed onto subway tracks by stranger: ‘He’s going to kill me’
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
NYC tourist bus company fires five non-drivers for legal, medical pot use: suit
New York City, NY1 day ago
Group of 6 beats, stabs, shoots at boy on Bronx street
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC man allegedly shoved onto tracks by career criminal blasts lack of safety on subways: ‘This is ridiculous’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Maximus, pit bull puppy seen being thrown into storefront, now ready for adoption in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY3 hours ago
Man Shot In Stomach Outside Crown Heights Building: NYPD
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Troubled Wards Island homeless shelter tied to ex-Gov. Cuomo’s sister quietly closes
New York City, NY8 hours ago
More Video of People Eating Grilled Rodents in New York City?
New York City, NY1 day ago
New Jersey hit man sentenced for Connecticut robberies
Jersey City, NJ2 hours ago
Norwalk police seek information regarding 1983 cold case
Norwalk, CT17 hours ago
Westchester organizers coordinate efforts to help Turkey quake victims
Mamaroneck, NY3 hours ago
11-year-old missing boy found after leaving school in Harlem
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYers tackle rising shootings near New York City schools
New York City, NY2 days ago
Thunderbolt 12: Checking in on slick roads in NYC, dropping temps
New York City, NY8 hours ago
2 brothers ‘terrorized’ Staten Island community in violent muggings. Older sibling is off to prison; younger is up next.
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Six Bronx Catholic Schools to Close Permanently this June: Archdiocese of New York Announces Closures
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Three Men Were Shot on a Brooklyn Street While a Van Searched for a Missing Teen.
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Eviction 'floodgate' has opened in NYC due to rising rents, end of pandemic era rental aid
New York City, NY1 day ago
Roundtable in Yorktown focuses on NYC crime spilling into the Hudson Valley
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Paterson woman hurt in Broadway shooting
Paterson, NJ21 hours ago
County DA’s Office welcomes facility service dog
Medford, NY1 day ago
Harlem man stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn apartment
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Upper East Side tragedy: Mom found dead in apartment, son succumbs to high-rise fall, cops say
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man sentenced to 5 years for home break-in, attack on ex's partner
Carmel Hamlet, NY3 hours ago
Mount Vernon Man Punched and Kicked by New Rochelle Police Detective Charged with Assault in NYC
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy