Kansas City, MO
News 12

Maritime Aquarium harbor seal picks winner for this year's Super Bowl

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs got their seal of approval at Norwalk's Maritime Aquarium leading into Super Bowl weekend.

Rasal, one of seven harbor seals living at Pinniped Cove, made her annual decision on who will take home the Super Bowl victory.

Two toy torpedoes represented both teams were placed at the bottom of the cove. The aquarium's trainers taught Rasal a new underwater retrieval skill to grab one of the torpedoes.

"The reason we train the animals here at the aquarium is for their health care and their husbandry. It's the main focus of it, having them participate in their own health care by having these trained behaviors. Other behaviors we train to show their natural abilities, like diving down," said senior trainer Dylan Salamone.

In past years, Rasal made her pick at the water's surface.

