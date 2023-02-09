KU Oread Observations: Joseph Yesufu's time to shine

The former Drake Bulldog could be the solution to one of the Kansas Jayhawks' biggest issues.

The Joseph Yesufu that took the floor for the Kansas Jayhawks Monday against the Texas Longhorns didn’t look much like the one we’d seen for the balance of this season. Frankly, it didn’t look like the one anyone had seen since the diminutive guard took the world by storm as a member of the Drake Bulldogs at the 2021 NCAA tournament .

Sure, he’s had double-digit scoring games this year (back-to-back 14-point efforts in November, in fact). And yes, we still saw some of the on-court foibles that have cost him consistency and playing time for much of this year, like taking ill-advised long jumpers when nearly anything else would do just fine.

But in the midst of tying his season high in points, on the back end of one of KU’s most spectacular highlights from a crucial Big Monday win , Yesufu showed off fire and flair that Kansas desperately needs more of going forward.

A sensational pass, a rim-rocking dunk, an emphatic point at a reeling Longhorn. It was one of the most impressive plays of the night, in a game in which KU needed its bench to perform more than it has any other game this season.

“The bench was great, as good as they’ve been all year,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after Monday’s win.

It had to be great, because the Jayhawks were severely shorthanded, down to just eight scholarship players and senior walk-on Michael Jankovich just in case all Hell broke loose.

That meant a pair of freshmen who’ve seen limited minutes for most of the season, Ernest Udeh Jr. and M.J. Rice , had to stay engaged and competitive with a skilled, long Texas roster. They did, and it paid dividends.

But no reserve star shined brighter than Yesufu, who made four his final six shots from the floor and helped lead a late-game surge to hold off Texas in a game that may have saved KU’s hopes of winning a share of the Big 12 championship this year.

The Jayhawks don’t need Yesufu to be that good in the final seven games of Big 12 play. It wouldn’t hurt, obviously, but on most nights surefire All-American Jalen Wilson will score more than two points on 1-of-7 shooting and there will be a less dire need for extra scoring.

It doesn’t take a basketball genius, though, to realize KU’s bench has struggled mightily all year. Self was right about how well they played on Monday, but the bar was somewhere between the floor and the Earth’s mantle. Someone needed to get hot. Someone needed to take charge and give the team confidence that every single responsibility for 40 minutes wouldn’t fall on a fatigued starting lineup.

Yesufu showed that he can be that guy. He still has some things to work on, shot selection chief among them, but the world saw what he’s capable of doing once he gets comfortable.

Of course, while the world was waiting for someone to break out off the bench, the Jayhawks have known all along what they have in Yesufu.

“[Yesufu] is probably one of the best scorers on our team,” junior guard Dajuan Harris said. “We need that out of him every game, so keep it up.”

Monday may have been the opening Yesufu needed to get more comfortable with his role and his opportunity. Self spoke about how with a limited bench, it meant the Kansas reserves knew they weren’t coming off the floor due to one mistake. Being depended on actually led to more freedom, to not pressing, to actually feeling like you can get in the flow of the game and don’t have to shoot yourself into the rotation.

It appears that Yesufu thrived in that situation. He took his opportunity, ran with it and instilled confidence in himself and the program that yes, bench contributions are still possible for the Kansas Jayhawks. Is it too much to ask for a few field goals, limited turnovers and competent defense? It shouldn’t be, and Yesufu showed that it hopefully won’t be going forward.

Self said Yesufu’s effort against Texas reminded him of the latter’s 2021 postseason at Drake, but that’s not enough for the former Bulldog, who said as much coming off the first time this season he showed unwavering confidence in his game when given real playing time.

“I’m trying to be better than I was at Drake, and I try to show it each and every night,” Yesufu said.

One performance isn’t the start of a trend, let alone proof that a long-standing issue is suddenly resolved. But it does instill hope that maybe that issue is nearing some level of resolution. The Jayhawks need an answer if they want to stay in the hunt for another Big 12 title, and Yesufu confirmed this week he has the potential to be that answer.

Doing it once is nice. Twice is crucial. Permanently is the dream. Saturday’s trip to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners is that chance to prove Monday was the start of something great.

