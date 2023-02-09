ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.

These incidents come just as a high wind warning was issued for portions of the state on Thursday, Feb. 9.

High wind warning for most of Oahu

On Oahu, a power outage in Makiki left 2,170 customers without electricity when it was reported at around 9:12 a.m. However, by the next hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews continue to make repairs.

HECO is responding to the incident on Pensacola Street where a downed pole was seen hanging by electric lines. The road was closed between Nehoa to Piikoi streets.

The City said crews are also responding to multiple downed utility poles on Kokea Street. The road was closed off between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard.

Fallen trees were reported on Likelike Highway and Kalakaua Avenue.

As a result, Likelike Highway’s Kaneohe bound lanes were closed on the Kalihi side before the tunnel.

The incident on Kalakaua Avenue was cleared.

Maui sees multiple power outages

HECO then reported that multiple areas of Maui saw power outages. Customers were impacted in the Olinda, Makawao and Kihei areas.

Crews said they are clearing vegetation on Piiholo Road in Makawao before making repairs to restore power.

HECO is urging residents to stay indoors during the high wind advisories if possible as strong gusts may cause unpredictable incidents.

Crews clear way on Big Island

Multiple power outages were restored on Big Island after thousands of customers were affected in the Kamuela and Kohala areas.

Crews even cleared a fallen tree earlier in the morning on Kohala Mountain Road.

KHON2

