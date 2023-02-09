Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
fox13memphis.com

US Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building; suspect arrested

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

7 days ago
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building on Thursday morning, repelling her attacker by throwing hot coffee...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Tennessee House honors Tom Dees
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Memphis suicide hotline calls skyrocketing
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Tornado Watch covers Shelby County, most of the Mid-South until noon
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy