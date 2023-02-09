Eau Claire recreation employee wins association's highest award

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire city employee won the top award presented this year by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association.

Dawn Comte, recreation manager for Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry, won the statewide association's 2023 Professional Award of Merit.

Comte has worked for the city's recreation program since 1996, first hired as a recreation aide before rising into supervisory roles during following years.

In addition to her regular duties, Comte has overseen the Clearwater Winter Parade and served on the Eau Claire County Chronic Disease Task Force, Healthy Communities Committee and Visit Eau Claire's Board of Directors.

She's an active member in the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association, serving in numerous leadership spots in the past 34 years, including a recent one-year stint as the organization's president.

This is not the first time a local resident has received the highest award bestowed by the statewide association. Now retired from their roles as directors of parks, recreation and forestry for their respective cities, Ken Van Es of Eau Claire won the distinction in 1995 and Bill Faherty of Chippewa Falls received the honor in 2000.