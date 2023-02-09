Open in App
Blountville, TN
WJHL

HWY 394 project phase one brings car wash, self storage

By Jeff Keeling,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3ObP_0kiIykyL00

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Developer K.D. Moore is bringing a car wash and mini-storage center to 6.5 acres near the Food City on Tennessee Highway 394.

It’s phase one of a project on roughly 21 acres Moore purchased in June 2022 for just under $900,000. Plans for the second phase are nearing completion.

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8RRk_0kiIykyL00
A rendering of Highway 394 self storage, set for completion in late fall. (KBM Commercial Properties)

Moore estimates the car wash and mini-storage businesses will have a total value of around $10 million when completed.

The storage, which will include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled options, will total about 75,000 square feet of space in five separate buildings on four acres.

Infrastructure work to affect Founders Park until at least June

The car wash opened near the end of January and sits on about 2.5 acres.

Moore said he expects the storage units to open in late fall. Footers for the buildings will be poured before the end of February.

KBM Commercial Properties will own and manage both the car wash and storage center, which is similar to several others Moore has built recently including a just-opened one on Highway 11W in Kingsport.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15P2ZI_0kiIykyL00
    Final touches are put on the Highway 394 TruShine Carwash last month in Blountville. The business opened in late January. (WJHL photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSmto_0kiIykyL00
    Developer KD Moore’s 394 Self Storage is set to open in late fall 2023 and will feature 75,000 square feet — some climate-controlled and some not. (WJHL photo)

WHAT: A new “TruShine” car wash and 75,000 square feet of self-storage space (“394 Self Storage”), occupying a total of about 8.5 acres.

WHERE: 1912 Highway 394, Blountville.

WHO: KBM Commercial Properties (regional developer K.D. Moore). Moore’s TrueLine Construction Company is the builder.

WHEN: Car wash opened in late January. Construction of the self-storage buildings is set to begin in late February and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2023.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: Moore estimates the project at a valuation of $10 million. If assessed at $10 million, it would generate nearly $100,000 annually in Sullivan County property taxes.

Comments / 0
