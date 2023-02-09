HWY 394 project phase one brings car wash, self storage
By Jeff Keeling,
7 days ago
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Developer K.D. Moore is bringing a car wash and mini-storage center to 6.5 acres near the Food City on Tennessee Highway 394.
It’s phase one of a project on roughly 21 acres Moore purchased in June 2022 for just under $900,000. Plans for the second phase are nearing completion.
