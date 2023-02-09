Officer speaks against scammers

American Township Chief of Police Michael Haines spoke with the community at Kessler Estates about combatting internet scams.

LIMA — Internet scams are no stranger to our modern world with Americans losing billions of dollars a year to telephone or internet fraudsters.

American Township Chief of Police Michael Haines decided to combat these scams by hosting a session at Kessler Estates Thursday morning. Haines has experienced fraud in his personal life and wanted to help others.

“Some things I have had to fight on my own personal end or even for relatives,” said Haines. “Seeing it happen to elderly people, the most vulnerable in our community. They work their whole lives to be able to retire in peace and enjoy their retirement and now they are losing everything to this stuff.”

Haines also said the police department receives reports of scams. He wants to make sure people are informed.

“I’ve taken multiple reports, whether it’s check scams or gift cards,” said Haines. “It happens every day. Most of it is not reported but some of it is reported. Unfortunately, a lot of the time when it goes unreported it causes others to be victims because no one is aware of it.”

He said scams can come in the form of payday loan companies, bitcoin, QR codes, student loan forgiveness and fake puppy mills. According to Haines, the goal of the presentation was to educate community members on recognizing potential fraud.

Haines provided information on the types of fraud and reminded residents to never give personal information over the phone. Haines empowered individuals to avoid these encounters and report them if it happens.

“Some of the best ways to protect yourself is to just be secure,” said Haines. “Know who you are talking to and deal with reputable companies and businesses. Make sure you have reputable contact information.”

He also reminded community members to never click on an internet link unless they know where it came from.

Fraud can be reported on ohio.gov and bbb.org.

For more information or to have Haines speak at your event he can be reached by phone at 419-331-6788 or by email at [email protected]

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.