Waunakee weekend: 3 things to do

It's the weekend before Valentine's Day, and in Waunakee, we can share the love in a number of ways.

Two fish fries will be served, at St. Peter Parish in Ashton and American Legion Post 360, so you can have a fish dinner and support the Catholic school or local veterans.

Afterwards, families can support Special Olympics by heading to the Sweetheart Dance at Waunakee High School from 6:30-8:30 p.m. To register, visit the district website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us access the Community Education tae or the Waunakee RevTrak Sweetheart Dance. Online registration is ongoing but tickets can also be purchased at the door. The dance includes a photo and frame, ice cream sundae and beverage and more.

Sunday, check out the Super Bowl for a Cause, the Knights of Columbus fund raiser for the Fetters family. Dana Fetters of Waunakee was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in June that has rendered her quadriplegic. The Fetters family needs our financial help to make home modifications. For details, visit https://www.fettersfamilyfundraiser.com