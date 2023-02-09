ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
How Tall Are The Towers West of Grand Junction?

If you step out the door and look west in Grand Junction, Colorado you'll see a number of towers near the Colorado National Monument. How tall are they?. In a way, Western Colorado has it made when it comes to radio and television towers. The natural terrain offers considerable elevation. Then again, if you're the poor engineer that has to go up and service these sites, you're in for an adventure.
Pool Party: Be the Kings of the Corner on Butte Court in Grand Junction

If you have been waiting to find a way to move into a home in the Redlands near the Colorado National Monument, we might have the perfect suggestion. This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on .3 acres with the Redlands Mesa golf course to the south, and Broadway to the north. With this home sitting at the end of Butte Court, you'll have all the views and extra privacy next to undeveloped land in Grand Junction.
Best Barbershops in Montrose Colorado

There are many great places to get your hair cut in Montrose. I was surprised at how many barbershops and hair salons there are. I've talked about favorite Salons but what about favorite barbershops?. Here is what Montrose had to say:. Tri B.- Unity Hair Salon. Alex P.- Classics Barbershop.
Warm Sunday with heavy snowfall next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had a beautiful day ahead to start the weekend. We saw plenty of sunshine during the morning hours, but cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon to evening hours, leaving us with overcast skies. Temperatures for our Saturday, January 11, reached forty-four in Grand Junction and forty-eight in Montrose. We will continue to see some light cloud cover overnight, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
Camper fire on I-70

Multiple fire crews raced to smother the flames of a camper fire off the shoulder of Westbound Interstate 70 near the 26 Road bridge on Sunday in Grand Junction.
Police seeking construction site thieves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to track down two people in connection to a burglary at a construction site. Two men are accused of trespassing on a construction site in the 600 block of 26 ½ Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.
Moab teen slips, dies in hiking accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Moab City Police Department announced the death of a local teen from a hiking incident. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2023, a group of friends were hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area. One of the hikers, a...
Here’s The Proper Way To Get Rid of CFL Bulbs In Mesa County

There is a right way and a wrong way to dispose of CFL light bulbs in Mesa County. Can't I Just Throw Burned Out Bulbs In With My Garbage?. The great thing about CFL bulbs is that they are very energy efficient and they last a really long time. The downside to these amazing light bulbs is that they contain mercury, which can be harmful to your health and the environment.
