The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO