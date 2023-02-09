Evgeni Malkin had two assists Friday, and the second was his 1200th career point. Penguins fans should realize how lucky it is to see three players (Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux) spend their entire careers in Pittsburgh and reach that milestone. The Penguins demolished a pathetic Anaheim Ducks team at the Honda Center. NHL trade rumors are beginning to boil in Chicago. Pierre McGuire mused about the Penguins trading for John Gibson. And Patrick Kane wasn’t thrilled that the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko because Kane had circled the Rangers for himself.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO