ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Back in the Lineup; DeSmith Starts Again

LOS ANGELES — Kris Letang, cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense, will rejoin the lineup for their game against Los Angeles at 11:08 p.m. Eastern at Crypto.com Arena. Mike Sullivan confirmed a few hours before the opening faceoff that Letang would be available. Letang was scratched from the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Kings Trying to Close Chychrun, Penguins Trade Potentials

As we await the imminent alien invasion and dug into a fantastic Super Bowl with a spoiled ending, the NHL trade talk centered on Jakob Chychrun and the LA Kings, but reports were conflicting. Erik Karlsson had a night against the Washington Capitals, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff chase. Dave Molinari dove into the Penguins’ lack of response to Sidney Crosby getting roughed up, and I offered an updated list of potential Penguins trade targets for 3C.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Watch: Penguins Trade Needs, Toughness? WPXI Final Word

With our good friends at WPXI, Pittsburgh Hockey Now’s Dan Kingerski went one-on-one with WPXI host Alby Oxenrieter live after the Super Bowl. Not just good commercials and bad officiating in the big game, the pair went in-depth on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade needs, available third-line centers, and goalie Tristan Jarry’s reliability.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: Another Up-and-Down Week

LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Penguins earned four points in their first two games after the NHL all-star break, and looked like they might be ready to begin climbing in the Metropolitan Division standings. Then Saturday night happened. Their 6-0 loss to the Kings dropped them back into fifth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Dominate, Latest NHL Trade Chatter

Evgeni Malkin had two assists Friday, and the second was his 1200th career point. Penguins fans should realize how lucky it is to see three players (Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux) spend their entire careers in Pittsburgh and reach that milestone. The Penguins demolished a pathetic Anaheim Ducks team at the Honda Center. NHL trade rumors are beginning to boil in Chicago. Pierre McGuire mused about the Penguins trading for John Gibson. And Patrick Kane wasn’t thrilled that the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko because Kane had circled the Rangers for himself.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy