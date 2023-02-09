IDNR wants summer fishing instructors for Mt. Vernon, Illinois

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is looking for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department’s Urban Fishing Program, and Mt. Vernon, Illinois is one of the locations.

IDNR officials say they are looking for fishing instructors for the free clinics hosted around the state. A news release says these are temporary positions that are not to exceed six months. IDNR says this setup could be perfect for teachers, retirees, students and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR, said, “Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer. I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation.”

The deadline to apply to become an instructor is February 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, click here .

