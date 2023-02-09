The nephew of jailed polygamous leader Warren Jeffs has been captured nearly two months after prosecutors in Utah charged him with kidnapping. Heber Jeffs is currently in jail in North Dakota as prosecutors say the 54-year-old took his 10-year-old niece to keep her from her mother. Court documents say the order came from Warren Jeffs in jail because he had a revelation from God telling his followers to gather the community's women and prepare them to move. The girl's father says she is safe and would be returned home soon.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO