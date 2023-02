cleveland19.com

Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds By Alec SapolinMichelle Nicks (WOIO), 7 days ago

By Alec SapolinMichelle Nicks (WOIO), 7 days ago

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse ...