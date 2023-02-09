PHOTOS: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital hosts virtual dementia tour

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital partnered with the Alzheimer’s Alliance to allow hospital staff to take a Virtual Dementia Tour.

The tour allowed nearly 50 CHRISTUS associates to experience the environment that someone afflicted with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases may experience.

“We want to do as much as we can to promote education, increase awareness and provide training that will help transform the view of the effects that dementia and Alzheimer’s can have on patients and care staff,” said 4 Dawson Clinical Director Maria Hartnauer, MSN, RN, CMSRN. “We want to give our staff the tools needed to have meaningful interactions with patients in our care.”

CHRISTUS said that the partnership is a part of their effort to create a dementia-friendly program. The tour lasts less than 30 minutes and involves using sensory inhibitors like goggles, headphones, gloves and shoe inserts while trying to do mundane tasks that are made difficult with the inhibitors.

“We are so excited to partner with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital to help their staff understand dementia,” said alliance marketing and education coordinator, Rebecca Smith. “By helping people understand what dementia can be like, we can hopefully make the world a little kinder to those living with dementia.”

The partnership also means that CHRISTUS is implementing an identification system that will alert staff to patients living with dementia. According to CHRISTUS, the partnership is also deploying activity blankets to calm patients with dementia and training associates how to approach patients with dementia.

“Most people who are living with dementia are still living at home and are part of our community,” Smith said. “By helping people understand what dementia can be like, we can hopefully make the world a little kinder to those living with dementia.”



