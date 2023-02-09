Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital hosts virtual dementia tour

By Michael Garcia,

7 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital partnered with the Alzheimer’s Alliance to allow hospital staff to take a Virtual Dementia Tour.

City of Tyler approves more than $4 million for sewer line replacement

The tour allowed nearly 50 CHRISTUS associates to experience the environment that someone afflicted with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases may experience.

“We want to do as much as we can to promote education, increase awareness and provide training that will help transform the view of the effects that dementia and Alzheimer’s can have on patients and care staff,” said 4 Dawson Clinical Director Maria Hartnauer, MSN, RN, CMSRN. “We want to give our staff the tools needed to have meaningful interactions with patients in our care.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7TJ0_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOasG_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9FXd_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXWem_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txRaS_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjL6V_0kiIoeB300
    Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS said that the partnership is a part of their effort to create a dementia-friendly program. The tour lasts less than 30 minutes and involves using sensory inhibitors like goggles, headphones, gloves and shoe inserts while trying to do mundane tasks that are made difficult with the inhibitors.

SUNDAY: A breakdown of mental health in East Texas

“We are so excited to partner with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital to help their staff understand dementia,” said alliance marketing and education coordinator, Rebecca Smith. “By helping people understand what dementia can be like, we can hopefully make the world a little kinder to those living with dementia.”

The partnership also means that CHRISTUS is implementing an identification system that will alert staff to patients living with dementia. According to CHRISTUS, the partnership is also deploying activity blankets to calm patients with dementia and training associates how to approach patients with dementia.

“Most people who are living with dementia are still living at home and are part of our community,” Smith said. “By helping people understand what dementia can be like, we can hopefully make the world a little kinder to those living with dementia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kiIoeB300


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
A BREAKDOWN OF MENTAL HEALTH: What you can do while waiting for mental healthcare
Tyler, TX17 hours ago
A BREAKDOWN OF MENTAL HEALTH: Finding the right provider and tackling long waiting lists
Henderson, TX1 day ago
A BREAKDOWN OF MENTAL HEALTH: The effects of endless scrolling on social media
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Most Popular
Man suffers significant burns in Tyler house fire
Tyler, TX1 day ago
A BREAKDOWN OF MENTAL HEALTH: Expanding mental healthcare in Texas schools
Tyler, TX3 days ago
East Texas Women: Georgia Harris sewing a legacy at Mary’s Alterations
Tyler, TX2 days ago
‘It’s been a really emotional ride’: East Texas welcomes Cooper Reid home
Troup, TX1 day ago
Tyler Chamber of Commerce to hold veteran entrepreneurship boot camp
Tyler, TX21 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity partners with Brookshire Grocery Company to build home for East Texas family
Troup, TX1 day ago
‘They want to play on your emotions’: Job scams on the rise as more East Texans look for work
Tyler, TX19 hours ago
Zonta Club of Longview to hold 14th annual prom dress giveaway
Longview, TX18 hours ago
Mineola kicks off 150-year celebration by honoring Black history with special guest
Mineola, TX16 hours ago
Tyler elementary students have Valentine’s Day celebration with senior citizens at The Hamptons
Tyler, TX3 days ago
UT Tyler pays surprise visit to high school seniors to give out scholarship awards
Tyler, TX2 days ago
East Texas animal center offering catty way to ‘bless your ex’ this Valentine’s Day
Henderson, TX3 days ago
Tyler man sentenced to 18 years for child exploitation
Tyler, TX23 hours ago
‘It’s a step forward:’ East Texas community supporting Cooper Reid’s return
Troup, TX2 days ago
Antenna tower stolen from fire department in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
New Diana ISD switches to 4-day school week
Diana, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: Longview house fire under investigation
Longview, TX2 days ago
Whitehouse VFD now operating on 24-hour basis
Whitehouse, TX1 day ago
1 dead after Gun Barrel City crash
Gun Barrel City, TX5 hours ago
East Texas man arrested after $10,000 in guitars, band equipment stolen
Diana, TX1 day ago
Tyler man wanted by Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Police identify woman killed in pedestrian crash on Loop 323 in Tyler
Tyler, TX1 day ago
Rusk signing sends two athletes to play in Tyler
Rusk, TX1 day ago
Marshall ISD calls for $41.9 million bond election
Marshall, TX17 hours ago
Missing Longview woman found safe, police say
Longview, TX3 days ago
POLICE: East Texas man wanted for assault, harassment
Arp, TX21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy