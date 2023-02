FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A rapper who was facing charges for a shooting in Tyson’s Corner Center in June of 2022 pled guilty to four felonies, officials announced on Thursday.

Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper under the name of “No Savage,” turned himself in to police several days after he fired a gun inside of the Tyson’s Corner Center mall, which took place on Father’s Day weekend in 2022.

Police said that Settles had fired three shots during an altercation. Nobody was hit by the gunshots, but three people were injured in the chaos after the shots.

A Virginia grand jury initially approved a total of seven charges against him. Settles pled guilty to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Noah Settles

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said on Twitter that Settles, 23, could face up to 33 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.