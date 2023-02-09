ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Beloved agriculture teacher at Leipsic High School receives Golden Owl Award

LEIPSIC, OH (WLIO) - The Leipsic High School students, staff, and community held a surprise prestigious award ceremony for a beloved agriculture teacher. Donald Barnhart, the agriculture education instructor at Leipsic High School, was awarded the district four Golden Owl Award at a surprise ceremony this afternoon inside Leipsic High. The Golden Owl Award honors one outstanding agricultural educator or teacher in each of the state's ten districts. In May, all ten Golden Owl Award recipients will compete for the Ohio State FFA Educator of the Year at the state FFA convention. Following the ceremony, we spoke with Barnhart about how much this award means to him.
LEIPSIC, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Municipal Court employees get trained on AED donated from Lima Memorial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Every second counts when someone is in a cardiac situation and their life is on the line. Employees at Lima's Municipal Court are getting training on the automatic external defibrillator, known as an "AED", which was donated by Lima Memorial Health System. Hundreds of people are at the courts each day and at some point, this piece of life-saving equipment will be needed. Medical officials say that keeping the heart primed with blood is crucial and hands-on CPR is needed as quickly as possible leading up to the use of the "AED". Both of these are essential and can be the difference between life and death.
hometownstations.com

Lights spotted above West Central Ohio just Starlink Satellite

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many in West Central Ohio were surprised when they saw a string of blinking lights across the sky on Sunday. Your Hometown Stations received multiple calls on the spotted lights -- and viewers have sent some pictures that they captured of the strange viewing. Reports came from Delphos, Columbus Grove, and Ottawa.
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
hometownstations.com

After 125 years of business, Hofeller Hiatt & Clark announce they will be closing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a remarkable 125 years, a downtown Lima business announces they will soon close their doors for good. Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark on Main Street has been a fixture in Lima's downtown landscape since 1898, providing dress and casual attire for generations of men. Co-owners Phil Osmon and Jim Gaugh credit their success to the men and women who went before them and say it would not have been possible without support from Lima and the surrounding areas.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima police detective Steve Stechschulte responds to Lima NAACP allegations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This past weekend, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a press conference to call into question the actions of Lima police detective Steve Stechschulte. Chapter president Ron Fails says that his organization has gotten several complaints concerning Stechschulte and the way he conducts interviews with suspects in cases that the department is handling. Stechschulte says to his knowledge, any complaints that have been lodged with the department have been looked at and taken care of.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Shots fired at Glass Bowl Lanes early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to the Glass Bowl Lanes bowling alley in west Toledo early Sunday on a call for shots fired. According to a Toledo police report, crews arrived at the bowling alley on Telegraph Road at approximately 12:35 a.m. The report stated that, upon police arrival, there were "hundreds of people fleeing out of the bowling alley."
TOLEDO, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
UNION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy