LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Every second counts when someone is in a cardiac situation and their life is on the line. Employees at Lima's Municipal Court are getting training on the automatic external defibrillator, known as an "AED", which was donated by Lima Memorial Health System. Hundreds of people are at the courts each day and at some point, this piece of life-saving equipment will be needed. Medical officials say that keeping the heart primed with blood is crucial and hands-on CPR is needed as quickly as possible leading up to the use of the "AED". Both of these are essential and can be the difference between life and death.

3 HOURS AGO