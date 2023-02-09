Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Beloved agriculture teacher at Leipsic High School receives Golden Owl Award
LEIPSIC, OH (WLIO) - The Leipsic High School students, staff, and community held a surprise prestigious award ceremony for a beloved agriculture teacher. Donald Barnhart, the agriculture education instructor at Leipsic High School, was awarded the district four Golden Owl Award at a surprise ceremony this afternoon inside Leipsic High. The Golden Owl Award honors one outstanding agricultural educator or teacher in each of the state's ten districts. In May, all ten Golden Owl Award recipients will compete for the Ohio State FFA Educator of the Year at the state FFA convention. Following the ceremony, we spoke with Barnhart about how much this award means to him.
hometownstations.com
Lima Municipal Court employees get trained on AED donated from Lima Memorial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Every second counts when someone is in a cardiac situation and their life is on the line. Employees at Lima's Municipal Court are getting training on the automatic external defibrillator, known as an "AED", which was donated by Lima Memorial Health System. Hundreds of people are at the courts each day and at some point, this piece of life-saving equipment will be needed. Medical officials say that keeping the heart primed with blood is crucial and hands-on CPR is needed as quickly as possible leading up to the use of the "AED". Both of these are essential and can be the difference between life and death.
hometownstations.com
Lights spotted above West Central Ohio just Starlink Satellite
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many in West Central Ohio were surprised when they saw a string of blinking lights across the sky on Sunday. Your Hometown Stations received multiple calls on the spotted lights -- and viewers have sent some pictures that they captured of the strange viewing. Reports came from Delphos, Columbus Grove, and Ottawa.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
One dead, one critical in crash that closed major road at Trumbull County line
The crash happened on State Route 5 near Holcomb Road.
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
hometownstations.com
After 125 years of business, Hofeller Hiatt & Clark announce they will be closing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a remarkable 125 years, a downtown Lima business announces they will soon close their doors for good. Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark on Main Street has been a fixture in Lima's downtown landscape since 1898, providing dress and casual attire for generations of men. Co-owners Phil Osmon and Jim Gaugh credit their success to the men and women who went before them and say it would not have been possible without support from Lima and the surrounding areas.
Toxic chemicals leave health concerns for Ohio residents returning after train crash
Experts are voicing concerns about long-term health risks caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in deadly chemicals being spilled.
WTOL-TV
Providential meeting sending Canadian police officer on 500 mile ride to help pay Defiance man's medical bills
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Aaron Hopson is a long-time Defiance resident and former Defiance firefighter. Hopson’s 19-year-old son Alex has IGA vasculitis, a disorder that causes the small blood vessels in a person’s skin, joints, intestines and kidneys to become inflamed and bleed. Alex, is in desperate need...
hometownstations.com
Lima police detective Steve Stechschulte responds to Lima NAACP allegations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This past weekend, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP held a press conference to call into question the actions of Lima police detective Steve Stechschulte. Chapter president Ron Fails says that his organization has gotten several complaints concerning Stechschulte and the way he conducts interviews with suspects in cases that the department is handling. Stechschulte says to his knowledge, any complaints that have been lodged with the department have been looked at and taken care of.
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Columbiana County
A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an argument led to a shooting in Rogers.
TPD: Shots fired at Glass Bowl Lanes early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to the Glass Bowl Lanes bowling alley in west Toledo early Sunday on a call for shots fired. According to a Toledo police report, crews arrived at the bowling alley on Telegraph Road at approximately 12:35 a.m. The report stated that, upon police arrival, there were "hundreds of people fleeing out of the bowling alley."
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Injury Crash In Northern Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30 AM on State Route 31 near mile post 12. A 2018 Volvo operated by Cameron Johnson, 30 of Cleveland was traveling south...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
13abc.com
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
