Hosts: Matt Frieda

Topic: Spring Sports At COC And NFL Conference Championship Preview

Guests: Peter Bronstein

Out Of Bounds – NBA Trade Deadline Madness And Super Bowl 57 Preview– February 9, 2023

On this edition of Out of Bounds with Matt Frieda, Matt welcomes in special guest Peter Bronstein from the Ask Brien show to discuss the NBA trade deadline and preview Super Bowl 57!

Matt and Peter open the show discussing the comedy of errors that the Brooklyn Nets have committed over the last several years, finally coming to a conclusion with the trades of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns this week. Matt says this is inarguably the biggest let down in sports history considering the championship aspirations and talent that the team commanded. Peter argues that while it is a let down, the personalities of the two players made trading them the clear move at this time. They then discuss the Lakers big moves, trading Russell Westbrook away and re-acquiring DeAngelo Russell. They also acquired Mo Bamba in a trade with the Orlando Magic sending Pat Beverly as part of the package. Matt believes the Lakers were one of the biggest winners of this year’s trade deadlines.

Later, Matt and Peter preview Super Bowl 57, which Peter believes will come down to the health of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle and the Chiefs ability to stop the vaunted Eagles pass rush. Both see this as a shootout, with Matt predicting the Chiefs winning by a 28-24 final and Peter taking the Eagles by a score of 35-28.

Lastly, with spring training around the corner, the two discuss the Dodgers and rest of the National League.

