Open in App
Motorious

Bugatti Chiron Profilée Sets Auction Record

By Steven Symes,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5scF_0kiIkO6h00

You won’t believe how much it sold for…

Marking the end of the road for the W16 engine for the French automaker, Bugatti decided to auction the Chiron Profilée at the RM Sotheby’s event held in Paris on February 1. When the fierce bidding for the hypercar finally came to a close, the top bid was an astounding $10,700,000 and set a record for how much anyone has paid at auction for a new vehicle.

Learn about the father who bought Bugattis for each of his 6 children, and 2 for himself, here.

That figure might seem ridiculous to some, but for serious collectors this Bugatti Chiron Profilée is so much more than just another high-powered hypercar out of France. It represents what many are claiming will be the final Bugatti to use an internal combustion engine as the Volkswagen Group-owned brand shifts over to electrification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101NSE_0kiIkO6h00

While Bugatti won’t directly confirm that rumor, it is openly declaring this is the final vehicle to use the wondrously powerful W16 engine. Collectors and well-heeled enthusiasts alike have been snatching up the final run of the Chiron thanks to this declaration, culminating in quite the auction result for the very final one.

Adding further to the value of the Profilée is the fact it is a true one-of-one, the only Profilée version of the Chiron in existence. That’s a big deal in the aftermarket, helping to explain why so many were clamoring to garage this French beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfGi2_0kiIkO6h00

The very name Profilée is a homage to Jean Bugatti’s early career and the Type 46, one of the first cars he created so long ago. That vehicle was also known as the Surprofilée, wowing many with its svelte shape, complete with a distinct tail many have tried imitating, failing to pull it off as elegantly.

With the W16 now in the rearview mirror, many are wondering exactly what’s next for Bugatti as a brand. As a symbol of pushing the limits, one can rest assured the company already has some pretty crazy plans in the works.

Images via Bugatti

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Super Rare Dodge Durango Hellcat With 710 HP Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Sale
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Buyer Sues Dealer For Private Car Sale
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
Motorcycle Found in Barn Sells at Auction for $935,000
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of Independence
Adamstown, PA28 days ago
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson becomes most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy