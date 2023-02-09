Open in App
Temple Hills, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Temple Hills Man Cops To Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills With Sister To Woman Wit Previous OD

By Zak Failla,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3tEm_0kiIirKq00
M30 fentanyl pills were linked to the fatal overdose. Photo Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency

It was a family affair for a brother-sister duo who admitted to selling fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman in 2021 in Washington, DC.

Larry Jerome Eastman, 22, of Temple Hills, and his sister, DC resident Justice Michelle Eastman, 26, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl following the death of a known drug user, federal authorities announced.

Prosecutors said that the Eastmans were linked to the fatal overdose when investigators reviewed their victim’s phone following her death, which revealed text messages from the day before her death with Larry Eastman asking for “jammers,” which is “a street term that often refers to counterfeit blue Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl.”

Eastman directed his victim to an address in Washington, DC, and requested that the woman make a payment to a Cashapp account registered to his sister.

Additional communication between the victim and Eastman was also recovered, which dated back to September 2020, the time their conspiracy was launched, officials said.

According to the government's evidence, the Southeast Washington, DC woman who was killed by the duo’s fentanyl-laced pills that were purported oxycodone, suffered an earlier overdose in November 2020 and had to be revived by paramedics using Narcan.

On the day her body was found, white powder was discovered on a coffee table at the 20-year-old woman’s DC apartment. The DEA analyzed the powder and determined it was fentanyl.

An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that her cause of death was “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

A DEA spokesperson said that the agency’s laboratory is reporting that of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed last year, six of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

“Because of its potency and low cost, fentanyl is increasingly being mixed with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction,” they said. “Particularly dangerous are fake prescription pills like the fake oxycodone M30 tablets seized in this case, which contain fentanyl.”

Both siblings were arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, and are scheduled to be sentenced in June. At the time they were arrested, investigators also seized additional fake oxycodone pills with fentanyl that matched the pills linked to the overdose.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC
Officers Recover Drugs, Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD23 hours ago
Peeping Tom On The Loose After Taking Cell Photos Of Woman In DC Dressing Room: MPD
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Human Remains Found In Northeast, DC Backyard: Metropolitan Police
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular
Valentine's Time Day Drug Bust: Couple Charged With Distribution In St. Leonard
Saint Leonard, MD8 hours ago
Urgent Care Doctor Accused Of Groping, Touching Women During Exams In Silver Spring: Police
Silver Spring, MD23 hours ago
New Batch Of Biased Materials Found Spread Across Virginia Neighborhood, Police Say
Mclean, VA39 minutes ago
Teen Burglar Greets Arnold Homeowner In The Kitchen During Home Invasion: Anne Arundel Police
Arnold, MD4 hours ago
School Employee In VA Accused Of Assaulting Student In Fairfax County: Police
Springfield, VA1 hour ago
15 Kilos Of Cocaine, Weapons Seized From Cross-Country 'Drug Kingpins' In Baltimore: AG
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
6 people, including drug kingpins, indicted on cocaine trafficking conspiracy charges
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Teen Accused Of Murdering, Injuring Students On Popeyes Lunch Break
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Threat Of Violence At Leesburg Middle School Under Investigation, Police Say
Leesburg, VA2 hours ago
Murder Suspect Marched Out Of Baltimore Building On Same Block Of Fatal Shooting: Police
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Man charged after decapitated remains found in yard of NE DC home, police say
Washington, DC1 day ago
Suitland Stabbing Suspect Sentenced For Butchering Victim After Southeast DC Crash: Feds
Suitland, MD2 days ago
One Dead, Seven Injured In Baltimore Collision, Police Say
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Police On Scene Of Death Investigation In Montgomery Village (DEVELOPING)
Montgomery Village, MD1 day ago
Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Death of Woman Found Along ICC
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Victim Fought For Days After Being Shot In Head, Baltimore Police Say
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Elementary School Student Accused Of Making Social Threats Toward Girl In Virginia: Police
Manassas, VA59 minutes ago
Phony DoorDash Driver Asleep At The Wheel Attempts To Pull Fast One On Stafford Sheriff
King George, VA23 hours ago
Former MPD Lieutenant pleads guilty after pointing gun at guests during a birthday party
Washington, DC2 days ago
15-year-old arrested for bomb threats in Manassas high school
Manassas, VA1 day ago
83-year-old woman assaulted with hatchet; suspect arrested
Laurel, MD2 days ago
Attempted Murder Suspect Busted In Baltimore After Three-Month Search: Police
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Marijuana-Dealing Teen Suspect In PWC Charged After Playing Chicken With Police: Officials
Manassas, VA3 days ago
Mass Shooting Overnight In Baltimore Leaves Several Injured: Police
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy