Proposed new Dalton charter would reduce the powers of some citizen boards

DALTON — Dalton Public Safety Commission Chairman Terry Mathis asked members of the City Council on Monday to reconsider a section in the first draft of a new city charter that would eliminate the commission’s hiring and firing of chiefs of the fire and police departments.

“The Public Safety Commission has a lot of concerns,” Mathis said as other members of the commission stood nearby.

“We felt like we’ve done a good job, and we feel like we’ve proven we can accomplish this goal,” he said.

Mathis said historically the commission has involved the council members who have been the liaison to the commission as well as the city’s human resources director and city administrator in the search for and the hiring of fire and police chiefs.

“I feel like the process has worked very well,” he said, adding he believes having the commission handle these decisions “remove(s) the politics” from the process.

The draft charter proposal, which the council reviewed in a work session Monday, would not only remove the Public Safety Commission from hiring and firing the fire and police chiefs but the Recreation Commission from hiring and firing the Parks and Recreation Department director.

Jonathan Bledsoe, an attorney with the Minor Firm, who helped write the draft charter, said in the model charter created by the Georgia Municipal Association and in practice across the state, citizen commissions “have some oversight authority” but do not hire and fire department heads, which he described as “things elected officials should do.”

Under the draft, the commissions would retain their oversight powers, such as the Public Safety Commission’s oversight of city alcoholic beverage licenses.

The council members noted the current charter has some conflicting provisions with regard to the fire and police chiefs. The Public Safety Commission hires them. But council members set their salaries, and the council members must vote every other year to appoint a police and fire chief.

City Council members have been discussing drafting a new charter for almost a decade, but work began in earnest last year.

City Administrator Andrew Parker said parts of the charter date to the city’s first charter in 1847, and a large part of it dates to the 1870s. He said it contains outdated provisions such as mandating a paving method that hasn’t been used in decades and references to taxing property owners based on their street frontage. It also contains references to state laws that have been changed or repealed.

Bledsoe said the proposed new charter is based on the GMA’s draft charter and on the requirements of state law.

The City Council members have discussed switching to a city manager a number of times during the last 20 years but those discussions never resulted in a major push for change. While there is no strict distinction between the two, city managers typically have the power to hire and fire department heads while city administrators do not.

Bledsoe said the proposed charter would not give the administrator the power to hire and fire department heads. That would remain the role of the City Council.

Parker said the proposed charter will be posted to the city’s website, DaltonGa.gov , soon for the public to review and comment on. During the next month the council members will review the proposal and seek further input from department heads and others.

The council members are expected to approve a draft charter at one of their March meetings. Bledsoe, city employees and others will then begin reconciling city laws with the proposed charter and fine tuning it.

A new charter must be approved by the state legislature, so the plan is to present a final proposal to the local delegation before or around the time the state lawmakers convene in January 2024.