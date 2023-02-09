ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform

- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
HIT Consultant

Included Health, Solv Partner to Connect Virtual & In-Person Care

– Solv today announced the launch of Solv Final Mile Network, the first solution to bridge the gap from online navigation and virtual care to in-person, local medical care across the country. – Built on the scale of Solv’s national network of providers, Solv Final Mile technology makes continuity of...
HIT Consultant

Why Researchers Should Explore New Apps of Machine Learning

As the amount of real-world data (RWD) in the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the usage of machine learning (ML) to analyze that data and gain insights. In fact, in a recent survey, 95% of life sciences executives said they expect to utilize ML in the next few years to generate real-world evidence (RWE) from this data.
MICHIGAN STATE
HIT Consultant

TytoCare and Overlake Partner to Expand Virtual Care Offerings

– Virtual care company TytoCare has partnered with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a nonprofit regional medical center offering a full range of advanced medical services to the Puget Sound region, to enhance their virtual care offerings. – Overlake Clinics is introducing the TytoHome device into its Concierge Care medical...
HIT Consultant

Wellstar Expands Enterprise Virtual Reality Training with Moth+Flame

– Wellstar Health System extends its partnership with Moth+Flame to further utilize its virtual reality (VR) training technology. – The VR emotional intelligence training encourages Wellstar’s employees to build composure and gain practical experience in a highly realistic scenario by navigating difficult conversations and testing resiliency in an emotionally charged environment.
HIT Consultant

Southern Illinois Healthcare Selects Xealth to Digitally Engage Patients

– Today, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) announced that it’s using Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to automate digital programs, starting with smoking cessation. SIH plans to add additional digital health programs to deliver operational efficiencies while enhancing the patient experience. – The Xealth digital health platform is designed...
HIT Consultant

FHIR Adoption and Implementation Challenges

The Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard was introduced by HL7 in 2014 as a significant replacement for the HL7 V2 and V3 standards. An open standard called FHIR, which was initially drafted in 2011, makes it easier than ever for legacy systems and new apps to exchange data. FHIR was created to not only increase communication efficiency and interoperability compared to earlier standards, but also to facilitate implementation by giving clear specifications and allowing developers to take advantage of popular Web tools.
HIT Consultant

GE HealthCare to Acquire Caption Health to Expand AI-Guided Ultrasounds

– GE HealthCare acquires Caption Health, Inc., a privately owned artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare leader that creates clinical applications to aid in early disease detection, using AI to assist in conducting ultrasound scans. – The acquisition supports GE HealthCare’s $3B Ultrasound business by adding AI-enabled image guidance to ultrasound device...
HIT Consultant

Memora Health & Virtua Health Partner to Streamline Patient Experience

– Memora Health, an intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management partners with Virtua Health, the largest health system in South Jersey, to streamline care delivery and improve the patient experience. – The partnership will leverage Memora’s clinical intelligence platform across specialties to automate clinicians’ routine care...
HIT Consultant

Vida Health Expands its Cardiometabolic Capabilities

– Vida Health is expanding its solution for chronic conditions by adding the ability to prescribe and deprescribe glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists for both type 2 diabetes and obesity for appropriate patients. As part of Vida’s value-oriented treatments for cardiometabolic conditions, patients with obesity and diabetes will now be candidates for GLP-1 therapy within the Vida platform.
HIT Consultant

Intermountain Health Taps Qualtrics to Help Advance Patient, Consumer and Employee Experience Management

– Intermountain Health has chosen Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, to create world-class experiences for its patients, caregivers and all populations who interact with and consume Intermountain’s services by helping improve how it listens, understands and acts on experience data. – Intermountain...
HIT Consultant

Epic, Impact Advisors, Nordic, Chartis Named 2023 Overall Best in KLAS® Awards

Epic, Nordic, Impact Advisors and The Chartis Group won the 2023 Overall Best in KLAS® awards. Epic was named the top Overall Software Suite for the thirteenth straight year in 2023 Best in KLAS – Software & Services report, released, which reports on the top vendors for 2022. Epic was also named the top Overall Physician Practice Vendor. Epic won thirteen other Best in KLAS awards in various market segments.
HIT Consultant

DarioHealth Integrates Dexcom CGM Data into Diabetes Platform

– DarioHealth announced a partnership with Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, to integrate its market-leading CGM data into Dario’s multi-chronic condition platform. – Dexcom CGM uses a small, wearable sensor to continuously measure and send glucose levels to a receiver or smart device,...
HIT Consultant

Top Security Certifications Required for Data Protection

How secure is your data? If your organization does not have the right security certifications in place, it’s not a matter of if a data breach will occur – but when. A lack of regulatory compliance, network and technical vulnerabilities, unencrypted information, unsecured mobile devices, and weak credentials all play a part in putting a healthcare organization at risk for a data breach.
HIT Consultant

Ibex’s AI-Powered Cancer Diagnostics Solution Obtains CE Mark

– Ibex Medical Analytics today announced that Galen™ Prostate has become the first standalone AI-powered cancer diagnostics solution to obtain CE Mark under Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) for supporting pathologists in the primary diagnosis of prostate biopsies. – Galen Prostate is the first standalone AI-based cancer diagnostics...
HIT Consultant

Veradigm and HealthVerity Partner to Advance Real-World Evidence for Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

– Today, Veradigm and HealthVerity announced a collaboration to advance research and improve patient care for those with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The collaboration makes Veradigm’s data from their Cardiovascular and Metabolic Registries fully interoperable with de-identified patient data from HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem.
HIT Consultant

U.S. Air Force and SimX Expands VR Medical Training Partnership

– SimX and the U. S. Air Force are announcing a $1.7M expansion of its ongoing effort to advance the future of medical simulation training using virtual reality (VR) technology. – This effort, housed within the Virtual Advancement of Learning for Operational Readiness (VALOR) program at SimX, aims to enhance...
HIT Consultant

