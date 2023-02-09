Open in App
Nolan County, TX
Man drowns in Nolan County, no foul play suspected

By Shelly Womack,

7 days ago

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A man in Nolan County drowned south of Lake Sweetwater on February 4. According to a press release from the Nolan County Sheriffs Office, there were no indications of foul play.

“Our investigation revealed that the victim apparently died as a result of an accidental drowning. It appears that the victim likely fell from an elevated position in a tree alongside the creek and landed face down in the water. The body was discovered initially by a friend and a family member of the deceased,” Sheriff David Warren stated.

Crews found the deceased near the area of FM 2035 and County Road 230, south of Lake Sweetwater near Bitter Creek. An autopsy report showed that the cause of death was asphyxia (due to drowning). The victim was identified as as 35-year-old Robert Anthony Strzelec Jr. from Nolan County.

The investigation will remain open until the autopsy report gets to the police in about three weeks. The Sweetwater Fire Department and Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS and Texas Rangers helped Nolan County Sheriffs Office with this investigation.

Sheriff Warren said this was a tragic accident and sends prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Robbie Strzelec.

