ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillygrub.blog

Fishtown Pickle Project Collab with Jacob Trinh on XO Sauce Pickle

Fishtown Pickle Project Co-owners Mike Sicinski and Niki Toscani just added another completely original item to their already beloved pickle brand’s product line — jars of ‘XO Sauce Spears’ in partnership with Jacob Trinh, the chef of Càphê Roasters, and the recent recipient of a James Beard Foundation Fellowship for 2022-23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Celebrate National Margarita Day with Juan Pistolas at El Poquito

El Poquito in Chestnut Hill is the place to be this National Margarita Day. On February 22, Juan Pistolas is partnering with El Poquito to celebrate National Margarita Day. Everyone loves a great margarita, and there will be great margaritas with Juan Pistolas premium tequila from 12PM to 8PM. Juan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy