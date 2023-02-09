Native Art Gallery Owner Filmed Unleashing Vile Tirade on Navajo Performers

YouTube: Fox 10 Phoenix

A Scottsdale gallery owner who sells Indigenous art is facing disorderly conduct charges for going on a darkly ironic tirade against Native American performers in front of his shop on Tuesday. Navajo dancers in traditional attire gathered in front of a Super Bowl sign near the Gilbert Ortega Gallery in Phoenix for a performance in the lead up to the big game this weekend. However, Gilbert Ortega Jr. was not happy with their presence and shouted “MAGA country” and other insults in attempts to make them leave, according to videos of the encounter. The gallery, which touts its vision for “love, respect, and passion,” primarily sells Native American jewelry and art. One of the performers, Cody Blackbird, claimed that “love, respect, and passion” is only focused on financial gains from selling Indigenous “people’s culture, jewelry, and traditions.” Scottsdale police have submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against Ortega.

