Open in App
Independence, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man sentenced after using fake gun in attempted Independence restaurant robbery

By Brian Dulle,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16r3QG_0kiIf1Ly00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who attempted to rob an Independence restaurant with a fake gun, but was stopped when employees fought back, was sentenced in federal court for the robbery .

Bryan C. Byers was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On July 13, 2022, Byers pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

Cleveland Heights, Ohio lighting up in support of Kelce brothers in Super Bowl

According to court records, Byers robbed Lucky Buffet off S. Noland Road in Independence, on Feb. 21, 2022.

Byers, armed with what appeared to be a Glock handgun, approached two restaurant employees who were working near the sushi station in the restaurant.

Investigators later learned the upper portion of the apparent handgun was an actual Glock, but the lower portion was from an airsoft pistol and was not designed to fire.

Byers pointed the apparent handgun at the two employees, who later told officers they feared for their lives, and told them they had five seconds to give him the cash from the cash register or he would kill them, according to court records.

Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, murder

The employees opened the register drawer and Byers began taking money from the register. One of the employees grabbed the apparent handgun from Byers and both employees began fighting with Byers. Byers attempted to get away but was restrained until police arrived.

During the altercation, restaurant employees threw plates of food at Byers and repeatedly hit him with a chair to keep him from getting away.

Byers, who was on the floor of the restaurant when officers arrived, was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police officers found approximately $873 scattered on the floor of the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State
KCK man charged in connection to Olathe woman’s killing
Olathe, KS20 hours ago
1 shot, killed near 11th, Waverly in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, KS23 hours ago
Slain KCPD officer Muhlbauer arrested quintuple murderer Brandon Howell
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular
Kansas City-area man who triggered AMBER Alert sentenced to prison
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Tip, unique shoes help identify Blue Valley vandalism suspect: court docs
Overland Park, KS22 hours ago
Charges filed in crash that killed KCPD officer, K9 and pedestrian
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Officers find illegal drugs, firearms after Kansas City man calls 911 for emergency assistance for his mother
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas men convicted of kidnapping, drug crimes
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Cell phone records allegedly connect Kansas City, Kansas, cold case to suspect
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Kansas City-area police escort fallen K9 Champ to funeral home
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Lenexa police attempting to identify suspects in Game Stop armed robbery
Lenexa, KS2 days ago
Driver crashes into Kansas City police car at fire scene Friday
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. narcotics investigation
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Police search for suspects after Lexington School scare
Lexington, MO1 day ago
Woman run over by pickup truck after argument with truck's driver
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
U.S. Marshals Service arrests 62 suspects in Kansas City in nationwide operation
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KCK Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges, Including Two Felonies
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC task force arrests over 50 fugitives in Jan. due to U.S. Marshals operation
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Shots fired near Kansas City Health Department, no injuries reported according to police
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City woman behind bars after stolen car found in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
KCPD: 2 arrests made connected to Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas Highway Patrol detained drivers illegally, ACLU lawsuit alleges
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
One person killed following crash on I-435 Wednesday afternoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Two from Kansas City sentenced to a combined 42 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth and illegal firearms
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Raymore votes on bill aimed at blocking proposed neighboring landfill
Raymore, MO16 hours ago
Kansas City street in midtown closes for KC Streetcar work
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old Belton man with dementia
Belton, MO2 days ago
Chiefs Santa Ma Ho Ho Homes delivers roses to VA patients on Valentine’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy