Open in App
Richmond Hill, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’

By Hollie Lewis,

7 days ago

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill.

Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident.

“It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe, who described what was used in the explosion as a bomb crater approximately 2 feet by 2. It was located in the concrete driveway just in front of the left garage door, he said.

Crowe said the explosion was something that he had never seen before.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, period. Twenty-six years of being in law enforcement, this is a very first, and when I arrived on the scene out there, I had no idea of the devastation that I would see on that home,” he explained.

Members of the ATF, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Fire and the State Fire Marshall’s Office worked together to gather evidence and information that led to identifying a possible motive and the suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eng1t_0kiIea0F00

“Through the entire process, which required the writing of multiple searches and search warrants and was very extensive in technological means, we were able to positively identify two suspects and gather the needed intel and evidence to bring charges against those responsible for this targeted attack,” said Crowe.

Crowe said he believes they know the suspects’ motive for the explosion but they are unable to disclose that information at this time.

On the likeliness of more suspects, Crowe said: “We don’t believe there are any other suspects. We do believe that we have the two that are responsible for this.”

Concerning the relationship between the homeowner Larissa Apperson and the suspects, Crowe said, “There is some sort of relationship. I will say that lightly, between the suspects, one of the suspects, at least, and the new homeowner of that residence.”

“I’m not going to speculate that they followed her, he added. “I believe that through their course of whatever relationship that they had, the suspects knew where she lived.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5BoZ_0kiIea0F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0z5C_0kiIea0F00

Glosser, who has a Savannah address, was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation and was booked at the Bryan County Jail on charges of possession, transport, received, explosive destructive device with intent to kill, injure or destroy a building and for criminal damage to property of the first degree.

Glosser is currently housed in the Liberty County Jail and Crowe said they are hopeful that he will continue to be denied bond and will be held in their custody until the trial.

Within a few days of the explosion, Kinsey fled the state and turned himself into law enforcement in Louisiana, officials said. He is currently incarcerated in the state of Louisiana and will be extradited accordingly.

Both suspects will be tried in Bryan County.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Mother of Yamacraw shooting victim sues Housing Authority of Savannah
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
ECSO searches for man who allegedly fought with deputy
Bloomingdale, GA22 hours ago
Mother of Uvalde school shooting victim sues Daniel Defense, others
Uvalde, TX23 hours ago
Lowcountry traffic stop on I-95 leads to discovery of 27 pounds of crystal meth
Yemassee, SC7 hours ago
Some Richmond Hill gun sellers say gun manufacturers not to blame for mass shooters
Richmond Hill, GA4 hours ago
Teenager with ties to SCCPSS arrested on child molestation charges
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Man wanted in Christmas Day murder investigation
Claxton, GA1 day ago
Police: Savannah man charged after biting off girlfriend’s ear
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Assault suspect sought by Savannah Police
Savannah, GA2 days ago
In the segregated south, Savannah's first black bus driver makes history
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Savannah alderwoman fined over settlement violation
Savannah, GA23 hours ago
Police searching for man possibly involved in a violent crime
Savannah, GA1 day ago
96 hour road closure happening on Dean Forest Road at I-16 interchange
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Family of man who died in Savannah police custody demand $12 million
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing says sentencing doesn’t take away the pain
Statesboro, GA1 day ago
Guilty pleas in 2021 Brunswick shooting
Brunswick, GA2 days ago
Police Custody Death: Family demands $12 million from the City of Savannah, threatens lawsuit
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Armadillos causing problems at Savannah apartment complex
Savannah, GA2 days ago
No weapon found during Jenkins High School lockdown
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Quinton Simon: A full timeline surrounding the death of Savannah toddler, investigation of mother
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Police: Suspects stole $1,500 worth of fragrance in Savannah
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah company warns of increase in rental property scams
Savannah, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy