Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill.

Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident.

“It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe, who described what was used in the explosion as a bomb crater approximately 2 feet by 2. It was located in the concrete driveway just in front of the left garage door, he said.

Crowe said the explosion was something that he had never seen before.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, period. Twenty-six years of being in law enforcement, this is a very first, and when I arrived on the scene out there, I had no idea of the devastation that I would see on that home,” he explained.

Members of the ATF, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Fire and the State Fire Marshall’s Office worked together to gather evidence and information that led to identifying a possible motive and the suspects.

“Through the entire process, which required the writing of multiple searches and search warrants and was very extensive in technological means, we were able to positively identify two suspects and gather the needed intel and evidence to bring charges against those responsible for this targeted attack,” said Crowe.

Crowe said he believes they know the suspects’ motive for the explosion but they are unable to disclose that information at this time.

On the likeliness of more suspects, Crowe said: “We don’t believe there are any other suspects. We do believe that we have the two that are responsible for this.”

Concerning the relationship between the homeowner Larissa Apperson and the suspects, Crowe said, “There is some sort of relationship. I will say that lightly, between the suspects, one of the suspects, at least, and the new homeowner of that residence.”

“I’m not going to speculate that they followed her, he added. “I believe that through their course of whatever relationship that they had, the suspects knew where she lived.”

Glosser, who has a Savannah address, was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation and was booked at the Bryan County Jail on charges of possession, transport, received, explosive destructive device with intent to kill, injure or destroy a building and for criminal damage to property of the first degree.

Glosser is currently housed in the Liberty County Jail and Crowe said they are hopeful that he will continue to be denied bond and will be held in their custody until the trial.

Within a few days of the explosion, Kinsey fled the state and turned himself into law enforcement in Louisiana, officials said. He is currently incarcerated in the state of Louisiana and will be extradited accordingly.

Both suspects will be tried in Bryan County.