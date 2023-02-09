Read full article on original website
Missoula Area Officers Praised for Dedication, Faith and Service
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Have You Seen Missoula’s Utility Boxes? Here are 21 of Them
Driving around Missoula the other day, I was stopped at a red light and my mind started to wander. I looked over at the traffic light box and admired how it was decorated. I started to think about all of the artists that have been involved with the decoration of the boxes. As I continued to drive around town, I started to realize just how many different pieces of art that have been created to cover up big metal boxes all over town. Once I noticed one, I started to look for them at every intersection.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: More and More Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine less than last week, but still higher than their weekly average. Mac Bloom is the Lead Attorney of the Major Crimes Unit and he said a lot of the cases this week involved drugs and violence.
The Groundhog was Right, Six More Weeks of Winter for Missoula
After a winter that has had a lot of snow and extreme cold snaps, there’s a lot of wishful thinking out there that Missoula may be due for an early spring. Unfortunately, Punxsutawney Phil was right; there will be at least six more weeks of winter for western Montana.
Missoula City and County Join to Monitor Urban Avalanche Risk
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the deadly urban avalanche of 2014, Missoula City and County governments have joined together to name February as ‘Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month’. On the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday, the live in-studio guests were Adriane Beck, Director...
Missoula Deputies Catch Man With 7.8 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to remove a person who was sleeping in a vehicle on private property. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed 61-year-old Tracy Pray sleeping with a tan bag in his lap. While approaching...
Missoula Superintendent Search Continues at No Extra Charge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Tuesday night, the Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees chose to pass on all three finalists for the vacant position of Missoula County Superintendent of Public Schools. Following up on the next steps to find a new Superintendent, KGVO News reached out to...
Missoula K9 Deputy Passes Away After Six Years of Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 7, 2023, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K9 deputies passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share with our communities the loss of K9 Loki due to...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
Changes To One of The Most Fun Runs In Missoula
Missoula is a running community. It has been for years. It took the creation of the Missoula Marathon to put Missoula on the running map globally, but there are plenty of other runs to choose from that happen all year long. Not everyone can run a full marathon or even half a marathon, that is why there are so many other options. Some running events are serious, while others; are more fun for everyone.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Lincoln Woman Wins Race to Sky 100 Sled Dog Contest
A Lincoln musher walks away with the top spot in the biggest sled dog race in Montana, completing the "Triple Crown" in regional sled dog races this year. Nicole Lombard, who finished second in the celebrated race last year, crossed the finish line for the 100-mile Race to the Sky at 6:14 in the morning with all eight of her dogs. Including rests, she finished the course through the mountain trails between Seeley Lake and Lincoln in 15 hours and 25 minutes.
You May Hear Different Kinds Of Animals In Missoula Now
Missoula is growing and changing. There is no way around it. If you have been here for any length of time, you are aware that we have changed dramatically over the years. There is always the argument about whether these changes are good or bad, but either way, things change. In Missoula, it has already been legal to own chickens and certain livestock within the city limits. Now we can add even more animals to the list of what is legal to keep within the city limits of Missoula.
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Missoula Trustees Choose ‘None of the Above’ for Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At their last meeting, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected Mr. Dale Olinger, Mr. Thom Peck, and Dr. Candace Roush as finalists to interview for the superintendent position. However, at their meeting on Tuesday night, the choice was unanimous; Nobody. In no...
China Expert Speaks to UM Audience on Spy Balloon Controversy
The University of Montana’s Mansfield Center held a ZOOM conference on Monday featuring June Tuefel Dreyer, Professor of Political Science at the University of Miami and former Far East specialist at the Library of Congress. Tiff Roberts was the moderator as Professor Dreyer held forth on the spy balloon...
800 Surprise Missoula Valentines Will Break Your Heart
What started as a small project four years ago is setting records now, and breaking more than a few hearts of Missoula's senior citizens as complete strangers reach out in love and joy. And those authors are much, much younger. The results of the collaboration, which I was shown on...
