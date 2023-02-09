Open in App
Johnstown, PA
Johnstown Tomahawks collecting food donations for backpack project

By Rebecca Parsons,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PNUN_0kiIe2Gu00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Tomahawks will be collecting non-perishable donations at their weekend games for a very special cause.

The food will be going to the Cambria County Backpack Project . Food can be dropped off at the games on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. or Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

But if you’re not able to make the games, you’ll still have several other options to donate. Food can also be dropped off at the Learning Lamp on Bedford Street.

The Tomahawks will also have 50/50 tickets at both games for purchase. Proceeds from the tickets will also go toward the Cambria County Backpack Project.

Both games will take place at the 1st Summit Arena and as the teams face off against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. You can buy tickets for the game here .

