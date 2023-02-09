ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
theorcasonian.com

Orcas Aviation pilot logs his 1,000th Mercy Flight

||| FROM ROBERT WAUNCH for ORCAS AVIATION ASSOCIATION |||. A significant milestone was reached the morning of January 9 th as Gil Blinn flew his 1,000th Mercy Flight. The Orcas Aviation Association (OAA) and the Orcas Island community he serves congratulates Gil on this remarkable achievement assisting his community. An avid and skilled pilot with a commitment to community service, Gil joined the Orcas Aviation Association (OAA)
EASTSOUND, WA
theorcasonian.com

Sheriff’s Report | February 1 – 8, 2023

23-000705 Assault – Aggravated 16:46:51 02/01/23. Deputies responded to a reported assault with a vehicle involving a vehicle and a Washington State Ferry crew member. It was not believed that the driver intended to cause harm to the worker. The driver was cited with a criminal cite for failing to obey a flagger.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy