County Council proclaims Southern Resident Killer Whales culturally important to San Juans
We were not the first in the state of Washington, but San Juan County Council has passed a Proclamation urging our State and Federal governments to deepen their commitment to restoring the bounty of the Salish Sea. The proclamation was unanimously approved near the beginning of last Tuesday’s County Council...
Orcas Aviation pilot logs his 1,000th Mercy Flight
||| FROM ROBERT WAUNCH for ORCAS AVIATION ASSOCIATION |||. A significant milestone was reached the morning of January 9 th as Gil Blinn flew his 1,000th Mercy Flight. The Orcas Aviation Association (OAA) and the Orcas Island community he serves congratulates Gil on this remarkable achievement assisting his community. An avid and skilled pilot with a commitment to community service, Gil joined the Orcas Aviation Association (OAA)
Sheriff’s Report | February 1 – 8, 2023
23-000705 Assault – Aggravated 16:46:51 02/01/23. Deputies responded to a reported assault with a vehicle involving a vehicle and a Washington State Ferry crew member. It was not believed that the driver intended to cause harm to the worker. The driver was cited with a criminal cite for failing to obey a flagger.
