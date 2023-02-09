Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting

By Emilee Kuschel,

7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents.

Officers arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized and recovered after several medical procedures.

Officers also found dozens of shell casings outside the salon.

Investigators viewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses to try and identify the shooter. They conducted surveillance for several days on an SUV believed to have been driven by the shooter on the night of the shooting.

Officers determined that the driver of the SUV was Terrell A. Barnes through surveillance and further investigation and took him into custody.

During the investigation of the shooting, officers spoke to a man who is associated with a street gang known as F.T.O.

He told investigators that he believed the shooting was the work of a rival gang called O.D.B.

He said he was not at the salon at the time of the shooting, but he had received a Snapchat from an anonymous person who had reportedly heard about the shooting over a police scanner.

Barnes was also named as the suspect in a home invasion and robbery on December 11, 2022.

According to court documents, two men came up to the two victims while they were working on their car in their garage and demanded to be shown their safes.

The two men pointed guns at the two victims and the victims led them to the safes where the men ransacked them. They also took the victim’s phone.

When officers investigated, they found that Barnes’ vehicle was outside the residence at the time of the robbery.

