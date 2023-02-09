Our love letter to San Jose

Perfectly described by downtown DJ duo SOULMAT3S , our nightlife is unlike other Bay Area cities. Our DJs don’t just play at clubs, they also spin at restaurants and lounges. You can find tech CEOs and fresh 21-year-olds enjoying the same spots.
6. Japantown
As one of the only three Japantowns in the US, the pride + culture runs very strong in this community . Enjoy fresh poke, streetwear shopping, and frequent festivals — like the Obon Festival, which draws in 1,000+ dancers.
There’s Italian, Japanese, Thai, Ethiopian, Carribean, Nepalese, and El Salvadorian — just to name a few. When we asked you what you’re thankful for in San Jose , there was overwhelming support for our diverse range of cuisines.
9. Technology pioneers
While we know that we’re not just the “Capital of Silicon Valley,” we can definitely say that we’re ahead of the curve in a lot of inventions + tech programs that better our community. Like the recent news that our parking issues may be solved .
10. Pride
SJtoday has shown pride in place, but San Jose has shown it for years. Whether its sporting #SharksTerritory gear, promoting East Side culture, or shopping small with local SJ-based businesses, there’s so much love we have for our city.
