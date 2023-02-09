This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”

10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.

“We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the Triple-D Nation,” Katz told TAPinto. “The level of support from the locals has been nothing short of incredible. We’re happy to help put Belmar in the national spotlight.”

This will be the second time 10th Ave. Burrito has been featured on the Emmy-award-winning television show. In 2012, famous food personality Guy Fieri paid a visit to the establishment, where Katz showed him how to make their famous dishes like the mole pork platter and the adobo chicken wings. Fieri called Katz’s food an “old school, real deal, Mexican cookdown.” To view the 2012 segment featuring 10th Ave. Burrito, click here.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives crew returned to 10th Ave. Burrito this past April, and according to the establishment’s social media, new menu items are being featured on the episode. Those looking to see their favorite Mexi-Cali joint on national television should tune into Food Network at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10.











