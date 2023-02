The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road in Hagerstown early Wednesday morning in regards to an unknown problem.

When they got to the home, they found a one-year-old child that was unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to Reid Health Hospital before being transferred to Payton Manning Children’s Hospital. The child died several hours later, according to Sheriff Randy Retter.

An initial investigation showed that two adults and two other children were home at the time the child became unresponsive. The relationship between those people and the child was not specified in Retter’s statement.

A joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services is underway.