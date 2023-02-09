Black history in San Diego

🕊️ MLK Jr. / Mount Hope Community Mural | State Route 94
In 1989 , a 10-mile stretch of SR-94 was designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway . Through grant funding, a project to paint a large-scale mural of Dr. King on an embankment along the freeway was completed in 2012 . You can see the touching tribute between Home and Euclid avenues .
💪 Sojourner Truth Statue | Marshall College, UC San Diego
In January 2015 , Marshall College at UC San Diego unveiled a powerful, 6-ft statue of abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth . Centrally located on Ridge Walk, the campus art piece was created by local artist and UC San Diego alumna Manuelita Brown . The statue includes a plaque with a quote from Truth: “I feel safe in the midst of my enemies, for the truth is powerful and will prevail.”
“Sojourner Truth serves as a drum major for social justice, equity, and voting rights,” Brown told the university at the statue’s unveiling.
📚 Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library | Valencia Park
This facility serves Valencia Park, Lincoln Park, Emerald Hills, and Encanto , and features a performing arts center, meeting rooms, and public art displays. It was renamed the Malcolm X Library in 1991 , making it one of the first such buildings named after the human rights activist . Today, it is used as a cultural hub for the community and has a wealth of Black history knowledge on its shelves.
🖼️ San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art | Egger Highlands
This museum collects, preserves, and displays works of art by and about African Americans , and fosters appreciation of those works through educational programs and events. On Saturday, Feb. 25 , the museum will collaborate with the San Diego History Center to honor its trailblazing 2023 Keepers of Culture . The event is free, RSVP .
🌳 Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade | Gaslamp Quarter
This peaceful, 0.6-mile linear park in downtown San Diego pays tribute to the civil rights leader through artwork and plaques that line the path. You’ll find 30+ plaques engraved with quotes from Dr. King, plus “ Breaking of the Chains ,” an art piece by Melvin Edwards commissioned for the park and installed in 1995.
