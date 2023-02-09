Open in App
Johnsonburg, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman had thousands of dollars worth of drugs in her Elk County apartment

By Aaron Marrie,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlbKu_0kiIZjC700

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after $2000 worth of drugs were found at her residence, according to police.

Heather Rose Watson, 28, is accused of having multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment when policed completed a warranted search last month.

On Jan. 18, police searched Watson’s Johnsonburg apartment and allegedly found 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine, packing materials, digital scales, a counterfeit bill detection pen, money and additional drug-related items, according to the charges filed.

Police noted in the charges that methamphetamine is usually sold for $100 a gram, based on the street value, the seized methamphetamine is estimated to cost $2,400.

While taking Watson into custody, police report that she admitted to selling methamphetamine over 100 times since November 2022. She also told police that the drugs and other items found were hers and it was for sale, police noted in the charges filed.

Watson also allegedly told police she used her phone to set up drug sales and to purchase more drugs from her supplier.

While continuing to search Watson’s residence, police found multiple debit/credit cards and EBT cards. Watson admitted to loading the cards with money she received from selling drugs, according to court documents. She also told police she used Cash App to receive some of the funds.

Watson is in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail. She’s facing felony and misdemeanor charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1.

