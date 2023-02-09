Open in App
West Liberty, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty professor nominated for West Virginia Professor of the Year

By Dan Mayeres,

7 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One area professor is recognized as one of the top educators in the Mountain State.

Dr. Deanna Schmitt is an Associate Professor of Biology at West Liberty University. She is one of the five finalists for the prestigious West Virginia Professor of the Year honor.

The award is presented by the Faculty Merit Foundation, which recognizes creativity and innovation among West Virginia colleges and universities.

Schmitt has been a faculty member since 2017. She now serves as a biology professor and a member of the Physician Assistant Studies Program.

She says here favorite part of teaching is making a connection with students.

“I always try to engage students in science. So whether it’s inside the classroom, I like students to participate in independent projects or I will have students act out a particular cellular process. like self-signaling, and find that when you engage these students and get them to think about science differently, they really love it, take an interest in it and retain that information.”

Dr. Deanna Schmitt. WV Professor of the Year Finalist

Schmitt was nominated for the honor by Dr. Karen Kettler who is the Dean of the College of Sciences.

