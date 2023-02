News 12

Loved ones bid final farewell to NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on day of mourning By News 12 Staff, 7 days ago

By News 12 Staff, 7 days ago

Thousands gathered along Coney Island Avenue on Thursday to bid farewell to 26-year-old Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the NYPD. Many caught a... ...