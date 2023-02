News 12

'I'm glad I knew what to do' - Teacher's aide saves choking 7-year-old's life at Ronkonkoma school By News 12 Staff, 7 days ago

A teacher's aide saved a choking second grader's life at Helen B. Duffield Elementary School in Ronkonkoma. Seven-year-old Seren Mavruk began choking on her lunch ...