Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

PETA truck urges Albuquerque to go vegan

By Scott Brown,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ADx0_0kiIYz6i00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals made a stop in Albuquerque Thursday to urge people to stop eating chicken and other meat. The animal rights group drove a truck through town showing pictures of chickens in crates and playing audio of the birds’ cries.

Oscar Mayer searching for Wienermobile drivers

PETA planned to drive the truck past the courthouse, convention center, and restaurants that serve chicken. Their message is to go vegan.

KRQE asked the PETA representative who was driving the truck for an interview. They declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State
Albuquerque recognizing creative work in the city
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
ABQ BioPark offers summer teaching positions
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Albuquerque’s graffiti numbers on the rise
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Most Popular
UNM students produce award-winning film ‘Drifteen’
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Trial continues, NMSU hazing, Cold day, Bad behavior, Isotopes promotions
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 17 – Feb. 23
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Fentanyl Awareness Day at the Roundhouse
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Where can drivers in Albuquerque get discounted gas on Thursday?
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Scammer hits man who is searching for his lost, blind dog
Rio Rancho, NM20 hours ago
KRQE Weather Academy visits ABQ Collegiate Charter School
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
UNM hosts ribbon cutting for new sculpture at Central and Girard
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico Activities Association is cracking down on bad behavior at games
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico green lights eight new qualified film production facilities
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
The Genius: New Mexico's Anwi Fomukong
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque postal worker accused of stealing mail
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico court dismisses chase, DWI charges after Zoom connection fail
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Tiger cub found in dog crate finds new home
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
University of New Mexico Hospital to provide medical and behavioral health services at MDC
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
Behind the scenes video shows U.S. Marshals’ recent Albuquerque fugitive operation
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Albuquerque couple married for more than 50 years shares story and love advice
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque’s Hotel Blue renovations back on track following delays
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Find your forever with Animal Welfare Department
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
VIDEO: Burglar uses rope to break into Albuquerque business from ceiling
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Santa Fe Police: Man stuns woman with device to steal from her
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
New Mexico district invites parents to school to get to know students better
Socorro, NM1 day ago
From opera houses to drive-ins: A history of Albuquerque movie theaters
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico teen dies in fatal west Texas crash
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy