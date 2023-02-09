PETA truck urges Albuquerque to go vegan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals made a stop in Albuquerque Thursday to urge people to stop eating chicken and other meat. The animal rights group drove a truck through town showing pictures of chickens in crates and playing audio of the birds’ cries.

PETA planned to drive the truck past the courthouse, convention center, and restaurants that serve chicken. Their message is to go vegan.

KRQE asked the PETA representative who was driving the truck for an interview. They declined to comment.

