Several massive ship-to-shore cranes make way through Georgia ports

Four massive ship-to-shore cranes that help you get the items you need every day are making their way through the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

On Thursday, the Port of Savannah welcomed the east coast’s largest ship-to-shore cranes.

Channel 2 Action News captured a live look as the cranes passed through the Savannah River.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cranes reach 250 feet from the dock and lift about 72 tons.

They will be used at the port to haul massive deliveries from overseas ships carrying everything from furniture to cars.

The cranes passed through downtown Savannah early Thursday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: