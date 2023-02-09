Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Several massive ship-to-shore cranes make way through Georgia ports

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
Four massive ship-to-shore cranes that help you get the items you need every day are making their way through the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.

On Thursday, the Port of Savannah welcomed the east coast’s largest ship-to-shore cranes.

Channel 2 Action News captured a live look as the cranes passed through the Savannah River.

The cranes reach 250 feet from the dock and lift about 72 tons.

They will be used at the port to haul massive deliveries from overseas ships carrying everything from furniture to cars.

The cranes passed through downtown Savannah early Thursday afternoon.

