Charlie Strong felt snubbed after Miami elected to hire Lance Guidry as its next defensive coordinator. So Charlie Strong decided to leave the Hurricanes.

Strong is the latest assistant coach to go their separate ways from the Miami program. Head coach Mario Cristobal faces major attrition on his staff as they will have a brand-new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and several other position coaches.

Gaby Urrita of 247Sports first reported Strong’s exit. “Co-DC and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to Miami in 2023,” Urrita tweeted .

According to Chris Low of ESPN , Strong’s exit dealt entirely with Cristobal’s decision to elect someone else instead of him as defensive coordinator.

Low wrote, “Veteran coach Charlie Strong, who was Miami’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season, told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to Miami in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job. ‘Coach [Mario] Cristobal and the program made a decision to go in a different direction. It’s time for me to go in a different direction,’ Strong said.”

Strong is the fourth coach to leave the Miami program this off-season. The Hurricanes failed to meet high expectations and sputtered to a 5-7 season in 2022. With this much coaching turnover, one has to wonder what those expectations will be now in 2023.

The CFB world reacted to the news of the major coaching snub.

[ Gaby Urrita ]

The post CFB world reacts to huge Miami coaching snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .