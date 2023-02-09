TOT Grant Program for Non-Profits Welcomes Applicants Tomorrow, February 10

Read full article on original website
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
Lawsuit against city and county claims homeless camps on Sacramento sidewalks violates disability rights
SACRAMENTO — It's a new legal frontier in the fight to take action against the homeless epidemic in Sacramento.Sacramento's disabled community is suing the city and county to clear the sidewalks of encampments they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.Chester McNabb is one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He uses a motorized scooter to get around Sacramento. McNabb is suing the city and county for allowing so many homeless on sidewalks, compromising his access and safety. He is seeking both jurisdictions to clear space."I just don't want to find myself in an unrepairable situation," McNabb said."They...
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
Clark Pest Control
Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California’s largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, and burrowing rodent solutions for businesses and residential customers.
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
UC Davis Body Donation Program Moves to Water Cremations to Protect Environment
As part of its Body Donation Program, the University of California, Davis is building a water cremation facility to sustainably dispose of bodies that are received by the School of Medicine. The new fit-for-purpose facility is part of the university’s $620 million Aggie Square development proposed to open on Dec. 15, 2024. Expected to be fully operational in the Summer of 2025, the facility and the whole development are targeted to be LEED Silver-certified following the UC system standards.
Forest Service asking people to stay off Mosquito Ridge Road
(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest. On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in […]
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park
STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
Highway 99 in south Sacramento County partially closed on Feb. 11
(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County will be closed for several hours on Saturday, Caltrans said. The closure will be on northbound Highway 99, near Galt, for the right #2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps. Emergency construction work will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
Elk Grove man sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined $1,000 for breaching U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
An Elk Grove man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.
USPS offering $50k reward for information after Stockton mail carrier robbed by armed men
STOCKTON, Calif. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of armed robbers accused of stealing postal keys from a Stockton mail carrier. The robbery happened around 12:40 p.m. Jan. 26, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says. At least...
Amador County Commercial Structure Fire Under Investigation
Amador County, CA – Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a commercial structure fire in the Plymouth area of Amador County this week that threatened several businesses. Amador Fire Protection District (ACPD) crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, to the 18590 block...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
Stockton teen among 2 arrested after Pacifica cannabis business burglary
PACIFICA – A Stockton teen was one of the two suspects arrested in connection to the burglary of a cannabis business in Pacifica over the weekend. Pacifica police say, early Sunday morning, officers responded to the business along the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue to investigate a burglary alarm. The suspects took off by the time officers got to the scene, but one was spotted jumping over fences nearby. Officers from several different agencies helped put up a perimeter and a 90-minute search eventually nabbed two suspects. One of the suspects was 20-year-old Oakland resident Ivin Sims. The other was a boy from Stockton. Police didn't disclose how much stolen property was recovered. Both suspects are facing charges of burglary and conspiracy.
