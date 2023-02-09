Open in App
WKRN News 2

Mother pleads for answers one month after son’s murder at family’s car shop

By Tori Gessner,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0ZCg_0kiITioK00

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly one month after 48-year-old Timothy Fetter was murdered outside his family’s car shop , his mother, Sherry Colella Fetter, is desperate for answers so his case doesn’t go cold.

“I feel empty,” Colella Fetter said.

According to Metro police, on Jan. 11, someone in a light colored sedan fired multiple rounds at Fetter while he was sitting in his red Pontiac GTO outside of his family’s car shop on East Old Hickory Boulevard.

PREVIOUS: Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison

His father was across the street.

“(My son) was sitting in his car on the wrong side of the road in front of the mailbox of the shop, so he was watching out for his dad I take it, and I guess they saw him and opened fire on him,” Colella Fetter said. “Seven shots, three of them hit him in the neck, through his eye, and grazed his head.”

When Fetter’s father heard the gunshots, he ran over to his son who collapsed in his arms.

Fetter later died at Skyline Medical Center, according to officers.

Police told Colella Fetter the murder was due to road rage.

‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors

However, since learning about an altercation Fetter and his father had with a customer at the car shop earlier that day, and considering the fact that he was parked in a vacant lot, Colella Fetter believes her son was targeted.

Almost one month later, Fetter’s family has more questions than answers; most importantly, they want to know why this happened.

“It hurts, it hurts really bad just knowing that there’s somebody out there enjoying their life after taking somebody else’s life, and it’s not fair. It’s not fair,” Colella Fetter said.

A rally will be held in Fetter’s honor at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 outside the Hermitage Recreation Center at 3720 James Kay Lane.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Anyone with any information about Fetter’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Fetter’s family friends are in the process of putting together their own cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Goldendoodle found in Alabama days after stolen vehicle was recovered in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Country music’s most photographed home up for auction Saturday
Nashville, TN2 days ago
When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL18 hours ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Man wanted in Indiana arrested following Mt. Juliet crash
Mount Juliet, TN2 days ago
90-year-old grandmother speaks for the first time about a murder that rocked Nashville and her family
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX2 days ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
Bronx, NY3 hours ago
Man charged for allegedly stabbing roommate to death
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Woman found dead in Murfreesboro, boyfriend arrested in KY
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tennessee National Guard identifies pilots killed in Alabama Black Hawk helicopter crash
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Police: Nashville woman stabbed 17 times before being stuffed in storage bin
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective arrested for DUI
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Repeat shoplifter arrested after stealing spree at West Nashville Target
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Pair wanted for attempted robbery, aggravated assault in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Nashville Zoo in running for ‘Best Zoo in North America’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy