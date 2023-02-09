Mother pleads for answers one month after son’s murder at family’s car shop

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly one month after 48-year-old Timothy Fetter was murdered outside his family’s car shop , his mother, Sherry Colella Fetter, is desperate for answers so his case doesn’t go cold.

“I feel empty,” Colella Fetter said.

According to Metro police, on Jan. 11, someone in a light colored sedan fired multiple rounds at Fetter while he was sitting in his red Pontiac GTO outside of his family’s car shop on East Old Hickory Boulevard.

His father was across the street.

“(My son) was sitting in his car on the wrong side of the road in front of the mailbox of the shop, so he was watching out for his dad I take it, and I guess they saw him and opened fire on him,” Colella Fetter said. “Seven shots, three of them hit him in the neck, through his eye, and grazed his head.”

When Fetter’s father heard the gunshots, he ran over to his son who collapsed in his arms.

Fetter later died at Skyline Medical Center, according to officers.

Police told Colella Fetter the murder was due to road rage.

However, since learning about an altercation Fetter and his father had with a customer at the car shop earlier that day, and considering the fact that he was parked in a vacant lot, Colella Fetter believes her son was targeted.

Almost one month later, Fetter’s family has more questions than answers; most importantly, they want to know why this happened.

“It hurts, it hurts really bad just knowing that there’s somebody out there enjoying their life after taking somebody else’s life, and it’s not fair. It’s not fair,” Colella Fetter said.

A rally will be held in Fetter’s honor at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 outside the Hermitage Recreation Center at 3720 James Kay Lane.

Anyone with any information about Fetter’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Fetter’s family friends are in the process of putting together their own cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

